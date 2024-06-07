T.N. CM Stalin reiterates opposition to NEET amid alleged irregularities in recent exam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday, June 6, 2024, reiterated his opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), citing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, the results of which were released recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trends emerging from the latest NEET results have once again vindicated our principled opposition to the exam,” he said in a post on social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres and the award of marks, which are mathematically impossible under the guise of grace marks, highlight the pitfalls of the current Union government’s centralisation, Mr. Stalin said. These events emphasise the need to restore the preeminence of State governments’ and the school education system’s role in determining criteria for professional course selection, he pointed out.

NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor. They undermine federal polity, Mr. Stalin said, adding that such exams went against social justice and impacted the availability of doctors in deserving areas. “Let’s join hands to eradicate this malady. That day is not far!,” Mr. Stalin said.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan urged the Centre to probe the alleged irregularities in the NEET and said those involved should be punished. He also reiterated that States should be given the autonomy to choose whether they want to opt for NEET or not. Mr. Balakrishnan also called for dropping the current procedure for NEET. States must be given rights to adopt procedures for student selection to medical colleges, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.