T.N. CM Stalin reaches Spain; to hold investors’ conference

January 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who left Chennai for Spain on Saturday to attract investments to the State, reached the country’s capital Madrid on Sunday.

A press release from the State government said he was welcomed by Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, and the officials in the Indian embassy there. Mr. Patnaik wished the Chief Minister success for his trip.

According to the release, Mr. Stalin will be holding a conference of representatives of industry bodies, investors from major companies and investment agencies on Monday evening, in which he will elaborate on the conducive environment prevailing in Tamil Nadu for investments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin shared a picture of him with tennis legend Novak Djokovic on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying “Surprise in the skies” and he met the the world’s top ranked player en route to Spain.

