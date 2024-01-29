ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin reaches Spain; to hold investors’ conference

January 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

He will be holding a conference of representatives of industry bodies, investors from major companies and investment agencies

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being welcomed in the presence of Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, on his arrival in Madrid on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who left Chennai for Spain on Saturday to attract investments to the State, reached the country’s capital Madrid on Sunday.

A press release from the State government said he was welcomed by Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, and the officials in the Indian embassy there. Mr. Patnaik wished the Chief Minister success for his trip.

According to the release, Mr. Stalin will be holding a conference of representatives of industry bodies, investors from major companies and investment agencies on Monday evening, in which he will elaborate on the conducive environment prevailing in Tamil Nadu for investments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin shared a picture of him with tennis legend Novak Djokovic on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying “Surprise in the skies” and he met the the world’s top ranked player en route to Spain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US