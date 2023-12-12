ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin presents sanitation workers with ₹4,000 cash reward for flood relief work

December 12, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

3,449 sanitation workers who were brought in from other districts of Tamil Nadu to carry out flood relief work in Chennai were given ₹4,000 cash along with a gift hamper. 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed cash incentives and certificates of appreciation to sanitation workers during an event held at Chennai on December 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed cash incentives and certificates of appreciation to sanitation workers for their work after Cyclone Michaung caused havoc in Chennai city.

In an event held by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department at Ripon Building on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 3,449 sanitation workers who were brought in from other districts of Tamil Nadu to carry out flood relief work in Chennai were given ₹4,000 cash along with a gift hamper. 

The conservancy workers from districts such as Vellore, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Erode, Coimbatore were engaged in removing accumulated garbage and garden waste in the flood-affected areas of the city after Cyclone Michaung. According to official estimates, about 37,512 metric tonnes of waste was collected.

MAWS Minister K.N. Nehru, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

