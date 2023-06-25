ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin pays tributes to former Prime Minister V.P. Singh

June 25, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The legacy of Singh was intertwined with the spirit of late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, as they both shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged, Mr. Stalin said.

The Hindu Bureau

Former Indian Prime Minister, V.P. Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, June 25, 2023 paid tributes describing Singh as a revolutionary leader, who was steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that #ReservationIsOurRight.”

“May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a brighter and more equitable future,” Mr. Stalin said.

Earlier in April, the Chief Minister had announced a statue of Singh would be installed in Chennai “to express the Tamil society’s gratitude” for his contribution to social justice, creation of the Cauvery Water Tribunal and naming of the international airport terminal in Chennai after late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and the domestic airport terminal after late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

