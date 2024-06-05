GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin pays tribute to late IUML leader, Quaid-E-Millat, on his 129th birth anniversary

Mr. Stalin, in a social media post, recollected the contributions of Quaid-E-Millat to Tamil language, communal harmony and educational development of minorities

Published - June 05, 2024 02:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Regupathy, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekar Babu, C.V. Ganesan; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and MLAs paid floral tributes to Quaid-E-Millat at Big Mosque in Triplicane on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Regupathy, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekar Babu, C.V. Ganesan; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and MLAs paid floral tributes to Quaid-E-Millat at Big Mosque in Triplicane on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, paid tribute to Indian Union Muslim League’s late leader Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat, on the latter’s 129th birth anniversary.

Mr. Stalin, who has left to attend the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting in New Delhi, in a social media post, recollected the contributions of Quaid-E-Millat to Tamil language, communal harmony and educational development of minorities.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Regupathy, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekar Babu, C.V. Ganesan; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and MLAs paid floral tributes to Quaid-E-Millat at Big Mosque in Triplicane.

