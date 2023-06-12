T.N. CM Stalin opposes ‘undue and unfair advantage given to Hindi’

June 12, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, June 12, 2023 strongly opposed a circular issued by public sector insurance company, The New India Assurance, over “Hindi implementation” and contended that the Union government and its institutions continued to give an “undue and unfair advantage to Hindi” over other Indian languages in every possible way, even while each and every citizen of India was contributing to its development.

Mr. Stalin further asserted that Tamil Nadu and DMK “would do everything under our power to #StopHindiImposition, as we have always strived in our history. We will remove the undeserving special status that Hindi enjoys everywhere in the Union government, like Railways, Postal Department, banking and Parliament that affects us and our people on a day-to-day basis.”

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said that circular issued by New India Assurance was “unjust” and further demanded that it be withdrawn with immediate effect and its chairperson, Neerja Kapur, “apologise for the disrespect shown towards non-Hindi speakers of India and non-Hindi speaking employees of New India Assurance.” Also, the company was intent on “spending its valuable resources on imposing Hindi down our throats, rather than for public welfare,” he said.

“We pay our taxes, contribute to the progress [of the country] and believe in our rich heritage and this nation’s diversity. Our languages deserve to be treated equally. We will resist any attempt to replace Tamil with Hindi in our land,” Mr. Stalin argued. “Gone are the days of non-Hindi speaking citizens of India tolerating the second-class treatment meted out to them, despite their contribution in propelling India’s growth with their hard work and talent,” the CM said.

