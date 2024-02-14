T.N. CM Stalin moves resolutions against proposed delimitation process and ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy

February 14, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, moved two resolutions in the State Legislative Assembly against the Union government’s ‘One nation, One Election’ policy and its proposed delimitation process after 2026.

The resolution against the proposed delimitation process by Union Government read: “This august House urged the Union Government that the delimitation process to be carried out after 2026 on the basis of the census should not be carried out. Due to unavoidable reasons, if the number of seats on the basis of population were to increase, it shall be maintained at the present ratio of the constituencies between the States in the State Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament fixed based on the population of 1971.”

Furthermore, the resolution said that States like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for implementing various socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the benefit of people over the past 50 years.

‘‘One Nation, One Election’ is against democratic decentralisation’

The resolution against the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy urged the Union government not to implement the policy as the “theory of One Nation, One Election is against the basis of democracy; impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India.” The resolution further said that the elections to Local Bodies, State Assemblies and Parliament were, at present, held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India, and the proposed policy went against the idea of democratic decentralisation.

Speaking while moving the two resolutions in the floor of the Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “First, ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy is a dangerous, autocratic thought and it needs to be opposed. Second, in the name of a delimitation process based on population, there is a conspiracy being carried out with an intention to reduce the representation of Tamil Nadu (in Parliament). We need to oppose both in one voice. “ He added that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy was impractical and went against the basic fundamentals of the Indian Constitution and also went against the ‘free and fair’ elections enshrined in the Constitution.

“If elections are held at the same time, it will necessitate dissolving democratically-elected State Legislative Assemblies before their term is completed, and this would go against the Indian Constitution. If the Union government loses its majority, will they dissolve all State Assemblies and hold simultaneous elections across India? If, there arises a situation in States where the State government falls, will those in power at the Union government come forward to hold elections? Is there anything more comical than this? Not just elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, is it even possible to hold simultaneous elections for local bodies?” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said that the local bodies were under the control of the State governments and it went against the principles of federalism to state that elections for local bodies would also be held simultaneously. He added that nobody should fall for the self-interest of those in power at the Centre to meddle with the Indian Constitution in the interest of State rights, federalism and equal opportunities enshrined in it.

‘Delimitation is a sword hanging over the head of T.N.’

Mr. Stalin also said that the delimitation process after 2026 was a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the southern States and in particular, Tamil Nadu, and it should be nipped in the bud.

“Delimitation is a sword hanging over the head of Tamil Nadu. According to Article 88 and 170 of Indian Constitution, new constituencies are created in State Assemblies and Lok Sabha based on population. The limits and boundaries of constituencies are redrawn already as per the Delimitation Act. The Centre has instituted the Delimitation Commission in 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002. In India, until 1976, after each population census, delimitation has been carried out in Assemblies and the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. To ensure that the democratic rights of the States are not eroded on the count of population, the 42nd amendment was implemented. The Union Government had stopped the delimitation process with the 2001 population census. An assurance was given that the number of seats will not change until 2026 and that after 2026, State Assemblies and Lok Sabha constituencies will be changed as per the Census taken after 2026 census,” he said.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that population of Bihar and Tamil Nadu were comparable and both States have similar number of seats, but the population of Bihar today has increased 1.5 times compared to that of Tamil Nadu, which will increase its number of seats. “As per the Union government’s plan, the number of seats in Tamil Nadu will decrease proportionally. In Tamil Nadu, there are 39 Lok Sabha seats; if delimitation is carried out after 2026, the number of seats will reduce in Tamil Nadu. Even with 39 Lok Sabha seats, we are begging the Central government. If the number of seats further reduces, Tamil Nadu will lose its rights and will fall behind. Therefore, we urge that the number of seats should not be changed under any circumstance based on the population growth. Tamil Nadu and Southern states will be weakened. This type of discrimination is experienced by Tamil Nadu and Southern states when it comes to revenue sharing based on population,” he said.

Parties extend support

The AIADMK extended its support to the resolution against the delimitation process while arguing that it had presented its views to the Committee formed to look into the ‘One nation, One Election’ policy and had urged that this policy not be brought in for the next 10 years. The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI, CPI (M), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also supported the two resolutions.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that she shared the concerns raised in the house but said that the Central government has already formed a committee to air various views regarding ‘One Nation, One Election’ and urged the government not to respond to the policy now, based on unfounded fears.