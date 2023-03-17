ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin, Ministers Udhayanidhi, P.K. Sekarbabu visit Panneerselvam’s residence to offer condolences

March 17, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ousted AIADMK leader’s mother died on February 24; the CM and the Ministers visited his residence on Friday to pay their condolences

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, accompanied by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu at O. Panneerselvam’s residence on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Friday to offer condolences on the passing of his mother recently.

Mr. Stalin was accompanied by DMK’s youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said they had visited Mr. Panneerselvam’s residence to offer their condolences. Mr. Panneerselvam’s mother Palaniammal had died aged about 95 years in Periyakulam on February 24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US