T.N. CM Stalin, Ministers Udhayanidhi, P.K. Sekarbabu visit Panneerselvam’s residence to offer condolences

The ousted AIADMK leader’s mother died on February 24; the CM and the Ministers visited his residence on Friday to pay their condolences

March 17, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, accompanied by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu at O. Panneerselvam’s residence on Friday

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, accompanied by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu at O. Panneerselvam’s residence on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Friday to offer condolences on the passing of his mother recently.

Mr. Stalin was accompanied by DMK’s youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said they had visited Mr. Panneerselvam’s residence to offer their condolences. Mr. Panneerselvam’s mother Palaniammal had died aged about 95 years in Periyakulam on February 24.

