T.N. CM Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi; reiterates demands on Chennai Metro Rail, Samagra Shiksha funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (September 27, 2024) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and handed him a memorandum containing three demands.

They were: an approval under 50:50 equity sharing basis between the Union and Tamil Nadu governments for the implementation of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project; the release of funds under Samagra Shiksha; and a permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.

The progress of the Chennai Metro Rail project has slowed down due to the fiscal constraints faced by the State government under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the slowdown from last year was affecting the current fiscal, limiting the total project expenditure to ₹8,000 crore.

“Consequently, the commissioning dates of various stages are being delayed by almost a year, pushing the final completion date from December 2027 to December 2028,” the memorandum said.

For the Phase-II project, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) needed to secure a principal debt of ₹33,593 crore and subordinate debt of ₹17,434 crore. Without corresponding equity contribution, it would result in an unfavourable debt-to-equity ratio, potentially rendering CMRL unsustainable as a going concern. If the project receives funding as recommended by the Public Investment Board, CMRL will get an equity infusion of ₹10,814.8 crore.

“However, as a State-sector project, this equity infusion by the State government alone is not possible as it will affect the company’s ownership structure. Equal equity participation by both the governments is, therefore, absolutely necessary,” Mr. Stalin contended.

Samagra Shiksha funds and NEP

The Project Approval Board for Samagra Shiksha has approved an outlay of ₹4,305.66 crore for 2024-25, with a committed liability of ₹3,585.99 crore for Tamil Nadu. Out of this, the central share of 60 percent amounts to ₹2,151.59 crore, Mr. Stalin said. “In spite of having sent the proposal for the release of first instalment fund (25 percent) on April 30, 2024, from the State Project Directorate, Tamil Nadu, no amount has been released so far,” the CM added.

As for the Union government’s position urging all States to establish schools under the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme and to formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Mr. Stalin pointed out that one of the clauses said the States would implement all the provisions of National Education policy (NEP), 2020, in its entirety within the entire State.

Tamil Nadu’s concern regarding the National Education Policy, 2020, primarily relates to the three-language formula put forth in clause 4.12 of the policy, Mr. Stalin underlined. “Historically, Tamil Nadu has been following the two-language formula (Tamil and English) to protect the State’s cultural identity and to ensure students’ proficiency in global languages.”

Noting that the Ministry of Education has not agreed to the State’s request and has not released funds for 2024-25 for ongoing Samagra Shiksha, Mr. Stalin contended that the non-release of funds would diminish the role of the Union government in shaping the future generations of one of the most progressive States in the country.

“Therefore, the genuine request of the State with regard to three-language formula factored in NEP-2020 may kindly be considered. The State of Tamil Nadu is willing to sign the PM SHRI, MoU with minimum modifications incorporating the constitutional protection to the State with regard to the language formula.”

Fishermen’s rights

Reiterating Tamil Nadu’s position on the protection of the rights of Indian fishermen in the traditional fishing area, Mr. Stalin recalled the steps taken by his government in this regard. Stating that the recent policy of nationalisation of boats impounded by the Sri Lankan government was an extreme step, he said it would affect the livelihood and future of lakhs of fishermen and their families in the State.

With a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Colombo on October 29, Mr. Stalin said: “It is necessary to arrange urgently the fishermen level talks also between the fishermen of the two countries, which has not been held since 2016.” He further requested the PM’s personal intervention to find a lasting solution to this vexatious issue.

Stalin calls on Sonia Gandhi

During his visit to New Delhi, Mr. Stalin called on chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi on Friday. DMK MPs T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi were also present at the meeting.

