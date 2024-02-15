T.N. CM Stalin lists 10 achievements of government, says these have become ‘blueprints’ for other States

February 15, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, February 15, 2024, listed what he said were 10 achievements of the ‘Dravidian Model’ government of the DMK, which he said, had become blueprints for other States to emulate.

“These are not merely 10 achievements. Ministers and government officials from other States have come to see for themselves the ‘Dravidian Model’ of government in the southern corner of the country. This is a historic achievement,” he said in his reply to the motion of thanks for the Governor’s Address in the Assembly.

According to Mr. Stalin, the 33 months since he became the Chief Minister of the State had been months of achievements and development. The first achievement, he said, was Tamil Nadu’s nine per cent contribution to the Indian economy -- this showcased the State’s economic growth.

“The second achievement is that Tamil Nadu has secured the second place when it comes to contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. The state’s growth rate has become 8.19 per cent while the country’s growth rate is 7.24 per cent. This is the third achievement,” Mr Stalin said amid thumping of desks by members of the DMK and its allies.

The Chief Minister said the state had controlled inflation, which had fallen to 5.97 per cent while the national figure was 6.65 per cent.

“Tamil Nadu has topped the list of the Export Preparedness Index in the country, and this is the fifth achievement. This is followed by its ranking first in the export of electronic goods,” he said.

Mr Stalin also said the DMK government had created a conducive climate for industrial investment and this had helped Tamil Nadu reach the third position, up from the 14th position, in the country.

“We have elevated Tamil Nadu to the second place in the field of education. The State has also secured the first place in innovative industries. The 10th achievement of the Dravidian Model government is that women, young people, persons with disabilities, and persons on the margins and the oppressed, all say that their status has improved because of the steps taken to improve their quality of life,” he said.

Mr Stalin said every time he signed files for the implementation of a scheme he could see the faces of people who would be benefitted by it and, “When secretaries of various departments tell me about the number of beneficiaries, it makes me immensely happy”.

Citing statistics on the amount spent for various schemes and those who have benefitted by them, Mr Stalin said, “In 33 months, I have distributed assistance to people to the tune of ₹6,569.75 crore in various districts.” He said every month, a total of 1,15,16,292 women were receiving ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and women had travelled 445 crore times in government buses for free, under the bus travel scheme. “The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has benefitted 1 crore people and a total of 16 lakh students are covered under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme,” he added.

