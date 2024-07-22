GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin launches system that eases obtaining of building permissions for specific residential units

Published - July 22, 2024 05:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over permissions to a few applicants who applied through the single window system, on July 22, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over permissions to a few applicants who applied through the single window system, on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, July 22, 2024 launched a single window system through which building permissions for plot sizes up to 2,500 sq.ft. and built-up area up to 3,500 sq.ft. could be obtained based on self-certification. This would apply for construction of residential buildings having ground or ground and one floor (not exceeding seven metre height).

During an event in the Secretariat, the CM handed over permissions to a few applicants who applied through the single window system. On making necessary payments, the applicants could download the building permissions with QR code which could help in commencing construction work at once, an official release said.

In his Budget speech 2024-25 delivered on the floor of the Assembly in February this year, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that a new module integrated in the single window system would be introduced to facilitate sanction of building permissions based on self-certification, without requirement of completion certificate.

“Plot sizes up to 2,500 sq.ft. and built-up area up to 3,500 sq.ft. for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor will be eligible for instant registration without the requirements of building permission,” Mr. Thennarasu had said.

Ministers S. Muthusamy and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat.

