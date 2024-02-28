T.N. CM Stalin launches restoration work in 10 disaster-affected districts

February 28, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually launched restoration work, at a total cost of ₹726.50 crore, in six southern districts and four northern districts that were severely affected by unprecedented rains and Cyclone Michaung respectively.

During an event at the Secretariat on Tuesday (February 28, 2024), Mr. Stalin also virtually launched 1,004 desilting projects that would be implemented in 24 districts at a total cost of ₹115 crore, an official release said.

The CM also virtually inaugurated the water regulator set up in the Coleroon at Mukkombu in Tiruchi district at ₹414 crore, it said. Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated various irrigation and flood prevention measures implemented in Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts, at a total cost of ₹111.35 crore.

CMDA projects

Mr. Stalin also virtually laid the foundation stone for various projects that are to be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a total cost of ₹558.45 crore. He also virtually unveiled a bust of late Tamil scholar Tamiloli installed at the Tamil University in Thanjavur.

He virtually inaugurated storage facilities set up by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in various locations at a total cost of ₹9.17 crore. He also unveiled the foundation stone for various projects that are to be implemented in various locations across the State at a cost of ₹122.5 crore.

‘Ilakkiya Maamani’ awards

He also handed over ‘Ilakkiya Maamani’ awards to nine Tamil scholars - Aranga. Ramalingam, K.N. Kothandam, Suryakanthan alias M. Marudhachalam, Mani Arjunan, Ara. Thiruvidam, K. Poornachandran, G. Manikkavasagan, S. Shanmugasundaram, Ilakkiya Natarasan alias S. Natarasan. The award carries a cash component of ₹5 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

The CM also virtually unveiled statues of late Tamil scholar Mu. Varadarasan in Ranipet, late Tamil scholar and freedom fighter Annal Thango at Gudiyatham in Vellore district and late anti-caste activist Rettamalai Srinivasan at Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district.

He also virtually inaugurated the manimandapams established in honour of late dynast Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar and late political leader A.T. Pannirselvam -- both in Tiruchi and late cine artist M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. He also unveiled a statue of late Veeran Sundaralingam, who served in the army of late freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman. in Thoothukudi district.

