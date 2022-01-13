TN CM Stalin launches marriage assistance schemes

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 15:36 IST

In 2021-22, a total sum of ₹762.23 crore has been sanctioned to benefit over 94,700 women

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched various schemes to distribute marriage assistance to eligible women, through the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

In 2021-22, a total sum of ₹762.23 crore has been sanctioned to benefit over 94,700 women, including 53,599 degree or diploma holders and 41,101 others, across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

The beneficiaries under the scheme are given an 8-gram gold coin along with cash assistance depending on their educational qualifications.

The marriage assistance schemes implemented by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department aim to promote girl child education, prevent child marriage and encouraging social reform marriages.