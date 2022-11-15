T.N. CM Stalin launches housing scheme for construction workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a housing scheme for construction workers who are registered members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.
In the first phase, over 100 beneficiaries are to be covered under the scheme, which aims to benefit over 10,000 construction workers annually at a total cost of ₹400 crore, an official release said.
The State government had earlier announced it would implement a housing scheme for construction workers, who would be given an assistance of ₹4 lakh each.
Between May 7 last year and October 31 this year, a total of 7,71,666 people have registered themselves as members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.
Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held in the Secretariat.
