TN CM Stalin launches Forensic DNA profile search tool

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 15:01 IST

Missing children, criminals who operate between States and unidentified bodies may be able to be matched to an identity with the tool, a government press release said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a Forensic DNA Profile Search Tool, developed by the State Forensic Sciences Department. With this, Tamil Nadu became the first State in the country to introduce such a tool, a State government press release said.

Through the tool, DNA profiles of children who are kidnapped or missing can be matched, and they can be reunited with their parents. It would also help in identifying criminals who operate between States, identify dead bodies that are washed ashore and match identities through skeletal DNA profiling, identify people who lose their lives in natural calamities among other such measures, the release said.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated police housing quarters, police stations and police department buildings built at a cost of Rs. 44.30 crore and an office building of the Home (Transport) Department.