April 06, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated, through video-conferencing, the second phase of excavations at the Thulukkarpatti archeological site near Radhapuram, in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. The Department of Archaeology, had, during the first phase of the excavation, found interesting products made and used by Iron Age Tamils.

The Tamil Nadu government began excavations at eight sites across the State including Sivakalai and Korkai, both in Thoothukudi district, and Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district, with the first phase beginning in March this year. These yielded interesting products made and used by ancient Tamils 2,600 years ago.

In the excavations started at Thulukkarpatti, on a portion of 36 acres on the banks of the Nambiyar River, 17 pits were dug from which 1,009 artefacts including iron tools, terracotta dolls, silver coins, silver stamps, copper products, polished ornaments etc. were collected. Hence, the second phase of the excavations was started on Thursday to ascertain the habitat created around 2,600 years ago and to study the history of the artefacts being recovered from this spot.

“Since Nambiyar River, originates in the Western Ghats and flows for about 45 km before entering the sea near Aaththangarai Pallivaasal, Thulukkarpatti on the bank of this river is considered the hotspot of an ancient civilization. Several ancient Sivan Temples had been located along this watercourse as mentioned in various manuscripts and ancient literature. Hence, people had lived in this region in a small hamlet which has been identified as Thulukkarpatti, where we can still see coloured tile pieces, burial urns etc.,” said District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who visited the site on Thursday. Since villages like Rajakkalmangalam, Thalapathi Samudhram and Eraniankudiyiruppu are located near Thulukkarpatti, it is believed that the chieftains and their lieutenants might have lived in this region.

“The second phase of the excavation, which has now begun, will go on till September this year,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

Director of Archaeology K. Vasanthkumar was present.