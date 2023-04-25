ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates paddy storage units, unveils foundation stone for Direct Procurement Centres

April 25, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 63 DPCs for paddy are being constructed in 10 districts, at a cost of ₹39.37 crore, an official release said

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin also handed over a cheque for ₹3.25 crore to the committee organising the ongoing ‘Mupperum Vizha’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually inaugurated modern paddy storage facilities with structural roofing in various parts of the State, constructed at a total cost of ₹95.03 crore.

During an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of 63 direct procurement centres (DPCs) for paddy in 10 districts, at a total cost of ₹39.37 crore, an official release said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

Funds for Mupperum Vizha committee

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque for ₹3.25 crore to the committee organising the ongoing 'Mupperum Vizha' commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Saint Vallalar, the 156th year of starting Dharma Salai and the 152nd year of Jodhi Dharisanam.

Chairperson of the committee B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, received the cheque from the CM, in the presence of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials. The 'Mupperum Vizha' has been observed in major cities across the State since October last year. It will go on until October this year.

