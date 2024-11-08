T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates over 700 new classrooms in 141 State-run schools

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (November 8, 2024) virtually inaugurated new classrooms and other infrastructure in government-run schools across the State. He also inaugurated infrastructure for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGVB) and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) at two locations.

In all, 754 classrooms and 17 labs constructed at a total cost of ₹171.16 crore were inaugurated in 141 government-run schools located in 29 districts.

While the building for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district was constructed at a cost of ₹94.71 lakh, the building for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Alandur panchayat union in Perambalur district was constructed at ₹95.23 lakh.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme supports KGBV, which are residential schools from Classes VI to XII for girl students from disadvantaged groups such as SC, ST, OBC, minority, and below poverty line (BPL) to ensure access and quality education to them.

It also supports NSCBAVs, which aims to provide residential school facilities to girls, urban deprived, and other disadvantaged children, and those in remote, sparsely populated and difficult to reach areas, hilly terrains, among others.

Mr. Stalin felicitated Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department over Tamil Nadu government’s flagship ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ initiative receiving the United Nation Interagency Task Force Award for 2024. He also felicitated officials over Tamil Nadu receiving a honour during the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 held in New Delhi in September this year.

In another event, the CM launched the distribution of appointment orders for 246 candidates who have recently been recruited through the Combined Engineering Service Examination held by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, V. Senthilbalaji, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.