ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates new TIDEL Park near Chennai

Updated - November 22, 2024 05:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

He also inaugurated a Precision Engineering and Technology Centre in Kancheepuram district

The Hindu Bureau

The newly inaugurated TIDEL Park near Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (November 22, 2024) inaugurated a new 21-storey TIDEL Park at Pattabiram near Chennai that would host IT, ITeS, and startup companies. He also distributed allotment orders for various companies that would operate from the new high-rise in Tiruvallur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Stalin handed over space allotment orders for M/s. Webberax Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Dotrix Technologies LLP.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin recalled that in 2000, then Chief Minister and late leader M. Karunanidhi laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s IT revolution by inaugurating the first TIDEL Park in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the new TIDEL Park at Pattabiram, Mr. Stalin said: “This iconic structure, along with many other Neo TIDEL Parks in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects the Dravidian model’s vision of inclusive and equitable development for our State.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new TIDEL Park, constructed at a cost of ₹330 crore, has a built-up area of 5.57 lakh sq.ft. and contains co-working spaces and business centres that could accommodate about 6,000 professionals. The facility is expected to help youngsters in northern districts get employment and eventually boost the socio-economic profile of these districts.

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan, S.M. Nasar, and T.R.B. Rajaa; legislators T.J. Govindarajan, Durai Chandrasekar, S. Chandran, V.G. Raajendran, A. Krishnaswamy, K. Ganapathy, Joseph Samuel, and S. Sudharsanam; and senior officials were present at the event.

In another event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the first phase of the Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) established by Precision Mega Cluster on SIDCO campus at Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram district. Ministers T.M. Anbarasan; MP T.R. Baalu; legislators K. Selvaperunthagai, S.R. Raja, and I. Karunanithi; and senior officials were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US