T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates new TIDEL Park near Chennai

He also inaugurated a Precision Engineering and Technology Centre in Kancheepuram district

Published - November 22, 2024 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly inaugurated TIDEL Park near Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (November 22, 2024) inaugurated a new 21-storey TIDEL Park at Pattabiram near Chennai that would host IT, ITeS, and startup companies. He also distributed allotment orders for various companies that would operate from the new high-rise in Tiruvallur district.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Stalin handed over space allotment orders for M/s. Webberax Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Dotrix Technologies LLP.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin recalled that in 2000, then Chief Minister and late leader M. Karunanidhi laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s IT revolution by inaugurating the first TIDEL Park in Chennai.

Referring to the new TIDEL Park at Pattabiram, Mr. Stalin said: “This iconic structure, along with many other Neo TIDEL Parks in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects the Dravidian model’s vision of inclusive and equitable development for our State.”

The new TIDEL Park, constructed at a cost of ₹330 crore, has a built-up area of 5.57 lakh sq.ft. and contains co-working spaces and business centres that could accommodate about 6,000 professionals. The facility is expected to help youngsters in northern districts get employment and eventually boost the socio-economic profile of these districts.

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan, S.M. Nasar, and T.R.B. Rajaa; legislators T.J. Govindarajan, Durai Chandrasekar, S. Chandran, V.G. Raajendran, A. Krishnaswamy, K. Ganapathy, Joseph Samuel, and S. Sudharsanam; and senior officials were present at the event.

In another event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the first phase of the Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) established by Precision Mega Cluster on SIDCO campus at Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram district. Ministers T.M. Anbarasan; MP T.R. Baalu; legislators K. Selvaperunthagai, S.R. Raja, and I. Karunanithi; and senior officials were present on the occasion.

