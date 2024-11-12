T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates new buildings for rural local bodies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) virtually inaugurated new buildings for 17 panchayat unions constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at a total cost of ₹64.53 crore.

The new buildings have been constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, and Villupuram districts with funds from the Scheme Component Pooled Assigned Revenue (SCPAR).

In 2008, the State government directed for the pooling of assigned revenue from the proceeds of surcharge on entertainment tax and stamp duty at the State-level and apportioning them to the rural local bodies for funding priority schemes. However, after the GST was introduced, surcharge on entertainment tax was abolished.

Funds from the SCPAR are utilised for the construction of various infrastructure including Integrated Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Office Complex buildings, Panchayat Union Office buildings, gasifier crematoria, roads, and bridges, among others.

Ministers I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy and C.V. Ganesan; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present on the occasion in the Secretariat in Chennai.

