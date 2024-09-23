ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates mini-TIDEL parks in Thanjavur, Salem districts

Published - September 23, 2024 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated two mini-TIDEL parks at Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur district and in Omalur taluk of Salem district. The space allocation has been completed up to 30% in the mini-TIDEL park in Thanjavur district and up to 70% in the one in Salem district.

At an event held at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin handed over allotment orders to M/s. Hamly Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Inforios Software Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. for the mini-TIDEL park in Thanjavur district. He handed over the allotment orders to M/s. Namma Office, M/s. AKS Hitech Smart, M/s. Tamil Zorous Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Telth Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Access Healthcare.

While the mini-TIDEL park in Thanjavur district was constructed at a cost of ₹30.50 crore and is spread over 55,000 square feet, the one in Salem was constructed at a cost of around ₹29.50 crore. The mini-TIDEL parks are being built in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities after the success of the TIDEL parks in Chennai and Coimbatore.

A Special Project Vehicle, called TIDEL Neo, has been established to develop the mini-TIDEL parks in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. In February this year, the Chief Minister inaugurated TIDEL Neo Villupuram, the State’s first mini-IT park, located some 8 km from the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

At another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Food Commodity Testing Laboratory at Karumathampatti near Sulur in Coimbatore district. It has been built at a cost of ₹4.66 crore. He also inaugurated new buildings for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department at Saligramam in Chennai.

The Chief Minister inaugurated warehouses established in Dindigul, Tiruchi, and Vellore districts at a total cost of ₹17.04 crore. He also inaugurated 58 direct paddy procurement centres in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, S. Regupathy, K.R. Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam; and senior officials were present at these events.

