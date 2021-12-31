TN CM Stalin inaugurates medical centres at seven temples

First aid and basic medical treatment would be provided at these centres that will be equipped with with oxygen cylinders, beds and life-saving medicines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated medical centres at seven temples in Tiruchendur, Tiruvannamalai, Melmalayanur, Sholinghur, Maruthamalai, Tiruttani and Palani on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for the benefit of devotees visiting these temples.

These temples are: Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tiruchendur, Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Arulmigu Angala Parameswari Temple at Melmalayanur, Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple at Sholinghur, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Maruthamalai, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tiruttani and Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple at Palani.

In these medical centres, first aid and basic medical treatment would be provided with oxygen cylinders, beds and life-saving medicines besides basic amenities. Funds to the tune of ₹30 lakh to each of the temples would sanctioned from the temple funds for running these medical centres, an official release said. Each of these centres would have two doctors, two nurses and two multi-disciplinary medical staff.

In the first phase, the centres have been inaugurated in seven temples and three more temples would have these centres later, the release said.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat. Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar and senior officials took part in the event virtually.