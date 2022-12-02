T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates medical centres at five temples

December 02, 2022 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated medical centres at five temples under the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Medical centres have been set up at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Irukkankudi, Arulmigu Bannariamman Temple at Bannari, Arulmigu Kallazhagar Temple at Alagarkoil, Madurai and Arulmigu Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple at Sankarankoil, an official release said.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present during the event at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Statue of Ki. Rajanarayanan unveiled

In another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated a statue of late Tamil writer Ki. Rajanarayanan installed at Koilpatti in Thoothukudi district at a cost of ₹1.50 crore. Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and senior officials were present.

The CM also launched a welfare fund to benefit document writers and their family members and also distributed membership cards to them. Minister for Registration P. Moorthy and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin also chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the status of petitions received from the general public.

