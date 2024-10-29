ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates infrastructure projects in educational institutions

Updated - October 29, 2024 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Classrooms, laboratories, auditoriums, hostels, and indoor stadia were among the new infrastructure inaugurated in State-run colleges and universities

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurates multiple infrastructure projects for the Higher Education Department across the State, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) virtually inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects for the Higher Education Department across the State, which have been completed at a total cost of ₹156 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classrooms, laboratories, auditoriums, hostels, and indoor stadia were among the new infrastructure inaugurated in State-run arts, science, engineering, and polytechnic colleges as well as universities.

The new infrastructure has been established in educational institutions in Chennai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Vellore districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, KR. Periakaruppan, and Govi Chezhiaan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Housing units inaugurated

In a separate event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated 3,268 housing units constructed in tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in multiple locations at a total cost of ₹426 crore.

These housing units meant for the economically weaker sections have been constructed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi districts. Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US