T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates infrastructure projects in educational institutions

Classrooms, laboratories, auditoriums, hostels, and indoor stadia were among the new infrastructure inaugurated in State-run colleges and universities

Updated - October 29, 2024 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurates multiple infrastructure projects for the Higher Education Department across the State, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurates multiple infrastructure projects for the Higher Education Department across the State, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) virtually inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects for the Higher Education Department across the State, which have been completed at a total cost of ₹156 crore.

Classrooms, laboratories, auditoriums, hostels, and indoor stadia were among the new infrastructure inaugurated in State-run arts, science, engineering, and polytechnic colleges as well as universities.

The new infrastructure has been established in educational institutions in Chennai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Vellore districts.

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, KR. Periakaruppan, and Govi Chezhiaan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Housing units inaugurated

In a separate event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated 3,268 housing units constructed in tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in multiple locations at a total cost of ₹426 crore.

These housing units meant for the economically weaker sections have been constructed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi districts. Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 04:54 pm IST

