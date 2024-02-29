T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates infrastructure in higher educational institutions, hospitals

February 29, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated multiple infrastructure facilities of the Higher Education Department in various locations across the State, at a total cost of ₹134.15 crore. The infrastructure included new buildings, labs, classrooms, cafeterias and computer labs, among others.

He also virtually unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of various facilities at multiple locations at a total cost of ₹86.89 crore, it said. He also virtually inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Integrated Training Centre for Competitive Exams in Dindigul district constructed at a cost of ₹10.15 crore.

The completed projects are located in Chennai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

Ministers Duraimurugan, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Thangam Thennarasu, R.S. Rajakannappan, R. Sakkarapani and R. Gandhi were present during these events at the Secretariat. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.

Medical infrastructure

The CM also virtually inaugurated the new tower block with six floors, constructed at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai at a cost of ₹313.25 crore. He also virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed by the Health and Family Welfare Department at a total cost of ₹29 crore.