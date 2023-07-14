HamberMenu
T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates industry 4.0 technology centres, women’s hostels

The CM, on July 13, 2023, inaugurated tech centres at 45 industrial training institutes across the State; he also inaugurated women’s hostels in Chengalpattu and Tiruchi districts

July 14, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, July 13, 2023, inaugurated Industry 4.0 technology centres at 45 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the State. These centres have been set up at a total cost of ₹1,559.25 crore, an official press release said.

In another event, the CM inaugurated women’s hostels constructed at Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district and in Tiruchi at a total cost of ₹13.07 crore. The hostels were constructed by the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation functioning under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated seven renovated women’s hostels in Adyar in Chennai, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Vellore, Villupuram..

Minister for Cooperation KR. Periakaruppan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan and senior officials participated in the events.

