T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates housing units of TNUHDB, TNHB

CM also inaugurates a shopping complex constructed by TNHB in Chennai

Published - July 22, 2024 05:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated over 4,100 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and over 1,400 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in various locations across the State. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated over 4,100 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and over 1,400 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in various locations across the State. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, July 22, 2024 virtually inaugurated over 4,100 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and over 1,400 housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in various locations across the State.

While 4,184 housing units of TNUHDB were constructed at a cost of ₹541.32 crore, 1,459 housing units meant for government employees and a commercial complex of TNHB were constructed at a cost of ₹382.84 crore, an official release said.

The TNUHDB units have been constructed in Kargil Nagar and Thiruchinankuppam in Chennai, Manali-Pudhu Nagar in Tiruvallur district, Thammanampatti in Theni district, Balan Nagar in Pudukkottai district and in the Nilgiris district. Each of the units is spread over 400 sq.ft. and provided with amenities in the campus.

The TNHB quarters meant for government staff was constructed in Todhunter Nagar in Saidapet and in Ariyalur. The shopping complex was constructed in Ashoka Colony in Chennai.

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Minister for MSMEs (also holding TNUHDB portfolio) T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the event.

