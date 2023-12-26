T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates classrooms, infrastructure for local bodies

December 26, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, virtually inaugurated over 1,000 new classrooms under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Programme. The classrooms were constructed at a total cost of ₹155.42 crore.

At an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also inaugurated new village secretariats constructed for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at a total cost of ₹20.54 crore, an official release said. He also inaugurated new buildings for 102 town panchayats at a total cost of ₹24.39 crore and for five panchayat unions at a cost of ₹15.46 crore.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periayasamy, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present at the event.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also flagged off 145 light moving vehicles procured at a total cost of ₹6.25 crore which are to be used while granting driver’s licences at 91 Regional Transport Offices and the offices of 54 Motor Vehicle Inspectors. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and senior officials were present during the event.