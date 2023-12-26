GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates classrooms, infrastructure for local bodies

Over 1,000 new classrooms, new village secretariats and new buildings for town panchayats were virtually inaugurated at an event at the Secretariat in Chennai

December 26, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development I. Periayasamy, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present at the event held at the Secretariat in Chennai on December 26, 2023

Minister for Rural Development I. Periayasamy, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present at the event held at the Secretariat in Chennai on December 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, virtually inaugurated over 1,000 new classrooms under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Programme. The classrooms were constructed at a total cost of ₹155.42 crore.

At an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also inaugurated new village secretariats constructed for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at a total cost of ₹20.54 crore, an official release said. He also inaugurated new buildings for 102 town panchayats at a total cost of ₹24.39 crore and for five panchayat unions at a cost of ₹15.46 crore.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periayasamy, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present at the event.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also flagged off 145 light moving vehicles procured at a total cost of ₹6.25 crore which are to be used while granting driver’s licences at 91 Regional Transport Offices and the offices of 54 Motor Vehicle Inspectors. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and senior officials were present during the event.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / government / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.