T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates 3,010 TNUHDB housing tenements across State

July 12, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 inaugurated 3,010 new housing units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Chennai and five other districts at a total cost of ₹358.15 crore, through video conferencing.

The inaugurated buildings included 410 units constructed as 14-storey apartment in Santosh Nagar in Chennai after demolition of the old TNUHDB houses there, another 150 units constructed at the same locality in a separate project, and 1,044 units constructed in Moolakothalam in Chennai in two separate projects as nine-storey and 11-storey buildings.

Apart from these, Mr. Stalin inaugurated 480 new units constructed as seven-storey buildings in TNUHDB’s resettlement site in Perumbakkam in Chengalpattu district. He inaugurated another 256 units in two more sites in Chengalpattu district, 304 units in Vellore, 192 units in Dharmapuri, 110 units in Theni, and 64 units in Kanniyakumari district.

Each of these housing units were of 400 square feet in size, with a multipurpose hall, bed room, kitchen and toilet. Mr. Stalin handed over house allocation orders to five of the 902 beneficiaries selected as of now for allocation of houses in the new buildings.

A release by the government said overall 15,505 housing units constructed at a cost of ₹ 1,583.41 crore have been inaugurated since the present government came to power.

Mr. Stalin also handed over a scholarship of ₹25,000 each to five students from TNUHDB tenements. This was part of the scholarship of ₹25,000 offered to 100 such students by DBS bank as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and TNUHDB T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Housing Secretary Selvi Apoorva, TNUHDB Managing Director P. Sankar and and executive director of DBS bank, Bharath Mani, were present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over incentives to the tune of ₹5.97 crore to a total of 90 sportspersons, who secured medals in various international and national events, in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials.

