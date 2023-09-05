ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin hands over Kalaignar Semmozhi award to scholar K. Ramasamy for contribution to classical Tamil studies

September 05, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Mr. Ramasamy is a former deputy director of the Central Institute of Indian Languages; the award comes with a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of former CM M. Karunanidhi

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin handing over the Kalaignar Semmozhi award to scholar K. Ramasamy on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, handed over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award to Tamil scholar K. Ramasamy, former Deputy Director with the Central Institute of Indian Languages.

The award, given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies by a researcher or a research institution in specified areas leading to the creation of new knowledge in Ancient Tamil Culture and Civilization and gaining international recognition, carries a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of the donor, Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi.

Minister for Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin unveiled a statue of P. Subbarayan, former Chief Minister of then Madras Presidency between 1926 and 1930 during the colonial rule. Senior Ministers and senior officials were present during the unveiling of the statue in Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy.

Governor, CM pay floral tributes to late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The Governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of former Vice President S. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

In an official event at Gandhi Mandapam, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also paid floral tributes to the portrait of late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar.

In a social media post, the CM extended his greetings to the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teachers’ Day observed on the birth anniversary of former Vice President S. Radhakrishnan, on September 5.

