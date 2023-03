March 17, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the distribution of incentives to the tune of ₹2.26 crore to 160 sportspersons, who had secured medals at various international and national events. He also launched the distribution of appointment orders to sports coaches, who were recruited recently.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

