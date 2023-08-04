ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin hails Supreme Court decision in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

August 04, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Justice prevails!

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. He said justice had prevailed.

Mr. Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in March this year, in a criminal defamation case and awarded him a two-year jail term over his “why all thieves have Modi surname” comment.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Justice prevails! Wayanad retains Rahul Gandhi! Welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case. This decision reaffirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values.”

