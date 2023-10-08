Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin hails India’s performance in Asian Games 2023

October 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, October 8, 2023 hailed India’s performance in the Asian Games 2023 and extended its congratulations to the Indian contingent.

With an impressive haul of 107 medals, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication, he said in a post on X.

From our track and field champions to our sharp archers, fierce kabaddi teams and badminton stars, India’s diverse sporting talent has truly shone through, Mr. Stalin said.

A special kudos to the athletes and players from Tamil Nadu. Your exceptional contribution has made the state beam with pride on this international stage, he said.

“Thank you all for representing our nation with such distinction. Your efforts and achievements continue to inspire many back home,” Mr. Stalin added.

