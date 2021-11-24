TN CM Stalin felicitates sportspersons who won medals at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2021

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday felicitated nine sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, who recently won medals at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2021.

The nine sportspersons were part of the Indian team, which secured a total of 45 medals. As many as 12 medals were won by Ruthick, Dhinagaran, Sivarajan, Karan, Amutha, Santhiya, Prem Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Sreenivasan and Dinesh.

Minister for Sports Development, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Sports Secretary Selvi Apoorva, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Member Secretary R. Anandakumar, and office-bearers of the Para Badminton Association were present at the felicitation.