TN CM Stalin drops Nasar from Cabinet; T.R.B. Rajaa to be sworn-in Minister on May 11

May 09, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar was on May 9 night dropped from the Council of Ministers on the recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Accepting another recommendation from the Chief Minister, Governor R.N. Ravi approved the inclusion of three-time legislator from Mannargudi T.R.B. Rajaa in the Cabinet. An official release from the Raj Bhavan said the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister-designate would be held in the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 am on May 11.

It is believed that Mr Stalin could announce reshuffle of portfolios of a section of Ministers on that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajaa, is also the son of DMK treasurer and DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader T.R. Baalu. He is presently a member of the State Planning Commission.

Mr Nasar’s sacking comes against the backdrop of recent complaints about Aavin milk supply being disrupted due to worker-related issues. Some months ago, he was also caught on camera throwing clod at a worker upset over the delay in bringing a chair for him to sit at a public venue.

This is the second time Mr. Stalin is adding a member in his Cabinet since assuming office on May 7, 2021. Though portfolios of a few Ministers were reshuffled, the first fresh inclusion to his Cabinet was his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was made the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in December last year.

On induction into the Cabinet, Mr. Rajaa will join M. Mathiventhan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi among others, who are below 50 years of age in the Council of Ministers.