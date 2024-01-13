GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin dismisses rumours of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi being elevated to Deputy CM post

The CM also reiterated that he was “healthy and working with enthusiasm”, in his Pongal greetings to the public

January 13, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, president of the DMK party, on Saturday, June 13, 2024, described as “rumours” the speculation is some sections of the media, that his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is T.N. Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, would soon be elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

“He [Udhayanidhi Stalin] shut the mouths of rumour-mongers by stating that he would be a deputy to all Ministers and the Chief Minister,“ the CM said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said these rumours were being spread in order to defeat the enthusiasm of the youth wing conference of the DMK, which has been organised with the objective of highlighting State autonomy and federalism.

“These rumour-mongers earlier spread rumours about my health. I am healthy and working with enthusiasm,” he said in his Pongal greetings to the public.

