T.N. CM Stalin diagnosed with viral flu, advised rest for a few days 

November 04, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was diagnosed with viral flu on Saturday, November 4, 2023. He has been advised rest for a few days.

A statement by Mohan Kameswaran, chief surgeon and director of Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF), who is the Chief Minister’s personal doctor, said that Mr. Stalin had had symptoms of cough and fever since Friday, and was later diagnosed with viral flu.

Besides regular treatment for fever management, the Chief Minister has been advised rest for a few days, the statement said.