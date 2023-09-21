T.N. CM Stalin criticises Centre for reducing NEET PG cut-off to zero

September 21, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, contended that the Union government has now admitted that the benefit of NEET, was zero.

By reducing the NEET postgraduate cut-off to zero, the Centre has accepted that ‘eligibility’ in the National ‘Eligibility’ Cum Entrance Test, was meaningless, Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

NEET determines admissions to medical colleges across the country. On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Health Ministry directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reduce the cut-off for qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to “zero” across all categories.

“It’s just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required. NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria,” Mr. Stalin said, in his post.

The BJP government at the Centre has “remained heartless,” despite many precious lives lost [aspirants dying by suicide] and has now come up with an order like this, Mr. Stalin said and added that the BJP government must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the “guillotine called NEET”.

