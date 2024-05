Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, May 17, 2024 congratulated senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

“His victory ensures that the independence of the bar and our constitutional values are in safe hands,” Mr. Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We are confident in his leadership to uphold justice and democratic principles that the people of India cherish deeply,” he added..