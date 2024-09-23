GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin congratulates Indian teams that won gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “India continues to rise and shine!” 

Published - September 23, 2024 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MK Stalin. File



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday (September 22, 2024) lauded the Indian teams that secured gold in the men’s and women’s categories at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “India continues to rise and shine! From our remarkable hosting of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai to now claiming gold in both the men’s and women’s categories at the 45th FIDE #ChessOlympiad Budapest 2024, what a journey!”

Chess Olympiad | September 22, 2024 — the day India ruled the world

Mr. Stalin, who was instrumental in Tamil Nadu hosting the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai in 2022, said: “It’s heartwarming to witness the relentless dedication of our chess champions, pushing boundaries and bringing glory to the nation on the global stage. Congratulations, #TeamIndia, on this historic achievement!”



