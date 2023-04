T.N. CM Stalin condoles death of Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto

April 06, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jagarnath Mahto, who had been admitted at a private hospital in Chennai, died on Thursday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. 'Pained to know that Mahto who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai has passed away, I convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren,' Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

