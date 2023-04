April 06, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

‘Pained to know that Mahto who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai has passed away, I convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren,’ Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post on Thursday.