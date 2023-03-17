T.N. CM Stalin condoles death of Army Major killed in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash

March 17, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Major Jayanth A, who along with another officer was killed after their Army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Major Jayanth is a native of Jayamangalam in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he saluted the officer and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, I extend my deep condolences to the Army personnel, bereaved family, friends and the people of the country," Mr. Stalin said.