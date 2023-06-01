T.N. CM Stalin condemns withholding of Twitter accounts of Seeman, Thirumurugan Gandhi

June 01, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, June 1, 2023 condemned the withholding of Twitter accounts of Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman and May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi.

The accounts have been withheld after the government of India reportedly made an official request to the social media company.

“Opinions should be countered with opinions which is the morally right thing to do. Opinions must not be suppressed,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.

The withholding of Twitter accounts should be revoked and social media should be allowed to operate as per its qualitative purpose, he added.

