T.N. CM Stalin condemns attack on Tamil students in JNU

February 20, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the attack on Tamil students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, allegedly by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and charged that the Delhi police had remained mute spectators.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the "cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP" and the vandalising of portraits of leaders like Periyar and Karl Marx at JNU was highly condemnable. He called for strict action from the university administration.

"The security personnel of JNU and the Delhi Police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students who fight for their rights and are critical of the Union BJP regime," Mr. Stalin charged.

The CM also expressed his solidarity with the students and further requested the Vice-Chancellor of JNU to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu. "Universities are not just spaces for learning but also for discussion, debate and dissent," Mr. Stalin said.