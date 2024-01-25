T.N. CM Stalin condemns assault on Tiruppur journalist, announces compensation, orders action against police inspector

January 25, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, January 25, 2024 condemned the assault on Nesaprabhu, a Tamil TV journalist by armed men at Palladam in Tiruppur district and assured of strong legal action against whoever was involved in the assault.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin also said instructions have been issued for shifting the Inspector of Police concerned to the waiting list, over charges of inaction over representation from the journalist seeking protection from the police, prior to the incident.

Considering it a special case, the CM has also directed for granting a sum of ₹3 lakh from the Journalists Welfare Board. The journalist is undergoing medical treatment in Coimbatore presently.

The assailants, who came in several cars, surrounded and attacked Mr. Nesaprabhu even as he was on a call with the police frantically pleading for help. The police had earlier failed to respond to several calls made by him for protection.

Mr. Nesaprabhu of K. Krishnapuram near Palladam, had made multiple calls to the local police station from Wednesday afternoon, after finding unidentified men tailing him and keeping a watch of his residence.

