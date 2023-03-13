ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin condemns assault on Kerala students in Madhya Pradesh, urges Centre to intervene

March 13, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin said the alleged attack on Kerala students at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University by security staff, was “outrageous” and called for a halt to the growing tendency of “discrimination” at higher education institutions

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: J. MANOHARAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the alleged assault on students from Kerala at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh, and urged the Union government to intervene in this issue.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin condemned what he called an “outrageous attack” on students from Kerala at IGNTU by security staff, whose “very duty is to protect the students.”

“I appeal to the Union government to intervene and stop the growing tendency of discrimination and attacks against students in higher education institutions,” Mr. Stalin said.

Four students from Kerala in IGNTU were allegedly abused and manhandled by the security staff of the university on March 10.

Last month, the CM had condemned the attack on Tamil students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, allegedly by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and charged that the Delhi police had remained mute spectators.

